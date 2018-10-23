As the mother of four adult children, I too often hear that upcoming generations are apathetic, unwilling to contribute, or that they leave Maine for greater opportunities elsewhere. In Chloe Maxmin, we have a Mainer who has returned to her roots, determined to make a difference in the community she loves. From first meeting her, I have admired Chloe’s thoughtfulness, intelligence and ability to listen. I believe she will be a consensus builder in Augusta and will represent all constituents of District 88 with forward-thinking vision.

One of my joys is volunteering at Jefferson Village School, where I see the importance and value of early education. As our representative, Chloe will work to fully fund our public schools. This is the most important investment we can make now for future generations.

This November, it is our responsibility to support Chloe in her willingness to serve — please join me.

Joan Jackson

Jefferson

