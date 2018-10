IN BINGHAM, Monday at 5:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Owens Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Archer Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Basford Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:01 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 11:08 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Center Street.

4:17 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Allagash Drive.

10:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

11:10 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Deer Run.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.

Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

12:14 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Hathaway Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

10:29 a.m., mischief was reported on Jones Street.

11:08 a.m., threatening was reported on Adams Street.

3:29 p.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Drive.

6:18 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.

8:22 a.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.

11:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Leighton Street.

11:58 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

5:10 p.m. a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Belmont Avenue.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

9:44 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:47 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Post Office Square.

Tuesday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

5:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:52 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on U.S. Route 2.

1:38 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Applewood Drive.

4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushman Road.

2:28 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Herd Street.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Smiley Avenue.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:35 a.m., Matthew Paul Lavoie, 29, of Lewiston, was arrested on seven warrants.

1:03 p.m, Casey James Clark, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of operrating under the influence and operating while his license was suspended or revoked for a prior charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:14 a.m., Bruce Alan Burns, 53, of Lexington, was arrested on a probation hold charge.

5:40 p.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of failing to provide his correct name, address and date of birth and violating an abuse-related protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:43 p.m., Dustin Cayford, 28, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:54 p.m., Brian Jenness-Libby, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:58 p.m., Michael Roinestad, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

