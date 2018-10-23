LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Preparing Your Garden Bed for Winter workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the USDA NRCS Office at 254 Goddard Road.

This workshop will cover preparation for garden beds and soil before winter arrives, pest and disease management, composting, mulching, cover crops and late-season fruit and vegetable planting. The discussion will be led by a certified Maine Master Gardener. An introduction will be followed by a presentation, closing with a Q&A.

Registration is free but required by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

To register, contact Mackenzie Richard at Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District at 241-5377 or [email protected].

