As a resident of Waterville for over 50 years, I am giving my full support to Karen Rancourt-Thomas for state representative in the November election. Karen has always taken the time to listen to my concerns regarding taxes and other city issues. I feel she would be the best candidate for this position.
Karen would be especially attentive to the needs of senior citizens. I am encouraging all the senior citizens of Waterville to get out there and vote for Karen Rancourt-Thomas. She will be our voice in Augusta, and will always be there for us.
Sylvia Palmer
Waterville
