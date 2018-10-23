The Mill Stream Dam Project, located in Readfield’s Factory Square, will be officially dedicated with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the end of Mill Stream Road, according to a news release from Jerry Bley.

The historic dam, which was a central feature of Readfield’s industrial era, has been re-purposed to allow the public access to the top of the dam which looks over the scenic Mill Pond. In addition, a picnic area has been created next to the dam along with a trail to a scenic overlook.

A tour of the project will be provided along with brief historical presentations about the dam and Factory Square; refreshments will be provided.

The re-purposing of the dam and construction of the trail system was a cooperative effort of the Readfield Trails Committee, Readfield Conservation Commission and Readfield Historical Society. The project was made possible through funding provided by the Fields Pond Foundation and contributions from many area residents. Readfield volunteers completed much of the work.

Attendees, except those with disabilities, are requested to park at the Town Office and walk to the dam site via the trail from Old Kents Hill Road.

For more information, contact Bley at 685-3872 or [email protected].

