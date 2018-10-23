Voters in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner have the opportunity to re-elect a dedicated public servant to represent House District 84: Charlotte Warren. Born, raised and educated in Maine, Charlotte has experience on a planning board, as a city councilor and mayor, and in teaching and running a small business. She’s always recognized the importance of working hard, giving back, being able to compromise for good solutions, and looking for consensus.

As House chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, these characteristics have served Charlotte well, successfully tackling some of the most difficult issues facing our state, often reaching across the aisle to do so. At the same time, she listens to the people who live in her district and does her best to respond to their needs and concerns.

I urge voters in District 84 to vote on Nov. 6, and vote for Charlotte Warren.

Judith Feinstein

Hallowell

