Several years ago, I was introduced to Bruce White. Since then, I have had the privilege of considering him a good friend as well as co-worker. Bruce is very kind and personable, as well as a good listener. He always approaches you with a smile and is most helpful here at school.

I wish I lived in Waterville for the simple fact that I wouldn’t hesitate to vote for him to represent my city. He would be a great asset to this state.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Ellen Goodrich

Vassalboro

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.