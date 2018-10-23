Several years ago, I was introduced to Bruce White. Since then, I have had the privilege of considering him a good friend as well as co-worker. Bruce is very kind and personable, as well as a good listener. He always approaches you with a smile and is most helpful here at school.
I wish I lived in Waterville for the simple fact that I wouldn’t hesitate to vote for him to represent my city. He would be a great asset to this state.
Ellen Goodrich
Vassalboro
