Yarmouth police on Tuesday warned residents about a possible scam involving absentee ballots.

Several residents have contacted the police department and said they have been approached by people canvassing neighborhoods asking them to fill out forms to receive an absentee ballot.

“Please be aware that the town is not going door to door asking people to fill out absentee ballot applications,” Yarmouth Police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The only way to obtain an absentee ballot is to come to the Yarmouth Town Hall in person, or call Town Hall at 846-9036.”

Police said the operation could be a scam, aimed at getting personal information.

