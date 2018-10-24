Please support and vote for Mark Andre on Nov. 6. He understands that Waterville taxpayers are desperate for relief from ever-increasing taxes. He has been working each day meeting Waterville residents and listening to their needs. He has a strategic focus to help improve the problems of our city.

The current people in office do not have a plan that will correct the problems we face today. He will represent us in Augusta in a manner we have not had. After election he will not forget us. He will work for us each day. Mark is the change we need as the status quo is not working. I urge everyone to support Mark Andre for a new beginning for us. It is time for a change and not the status quo.

Catherine Weeks

Waterville

