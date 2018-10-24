BIDDEFORD — The York High field hockey dynasty continues.

Freshman Sage Works scored on a tip-in with 4:12 remaining to lift the top-seeded Wildcats to a 1-0 win over third-seeded Freeport in the Class B South championship game Wednesday afternoon at Waterhouse Field, giving York its sixth straight regional title and 13th in 15 years.

“The feeling doesn’t get old,” said York senior midfielder Emlyn Patry. “Each year reminds us how good it feels. It was a very close game and scary at points. But we all wanted this game so bad.”

York (13-3-1) will play Gardiner or Winslow in the Class B state final Saturday at Husson University, time to be determined.

Freeport finished 13-3-1, with two of those losses coming to the Wildcats.

“I feel we had our chances too,” said Freeport Coach Marcia Wood. “I’m disappointed for the girls. They worked really hard, and this was their goal all year.”

The Falcons, playing in their first regional final since 2000 (in Class C), had a great scoring chance just 40 seconds into the game, but Allyson Randall hit the post with a redirect. York’s defense, led by senior goalie Julianna Kiklis, seldom buckled after that. And when it did, Kiklis was there, as she was with 5:30 remaining in the game.

Wood had called a timeout with 6:04 left to settle her players and give them a breather. The Falcons immediately went on attack, as Aynslie Decker broke in on the left side. But Kiklis slid out to stop the shot and clear the rebound.

“I knew we had to do anything in our power to stop anything in our defensive end,” said Kiklis, who finished with five saves. “You’ve got to stop the ball however it takes.”

Then the Wildcats went to work on offense. The goal came off a penalty corner on a play the Wildcats practice endlessly but seldom convert, with Patry shooting from the top of the circle and Works moving in front for the deflection.

“I usually stop it dead or it goes somewhere else,” said Works.

Bailey Oliver inserted the ball from the left of the cage to Patry at the top of the circle. She nudged the ball once and then slapped a hard shot toward the net.

“It was going to the goalie’s pads, and I just put my stick in and it went right over her,” said Works.

Indeed, the ball went to the left, over Freeport goalie Katelyn Rouleau, who kept the Falcons in the game with several in-close saves in the first half. When she saw the ball going in, Works said, “It was the best feeling ever. I was so excited. I can’t even explain how excited.”

And then the Wildcats held on to advance to the state final again.

“It’s a big deal,” said York’s first-year coach, Nora Happny. “It’s exciting.”

