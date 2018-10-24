AUGUSTA — Urinating in the back of an Augusta Police Department cruiser brought a separate charge against a man being taken to jail Tuesday on charges that he assaulted two people on Page Street and violated conditions of release.

On Wednesday, Scott Forest Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 cash bail on the new charges — which included criminal mischief in the cruiser — and held without bail on a charge of violating conditions of release on a slew of other changes, including four counts of drug trafficking.

SCOTT HOLBROOK

Holbrook, who is being held in the Kennebec County jail, was seen via video at the Capital Judicial Center by Judge Thomas Nale.

Attorney Stephen Bourget, representing Holbrook as attorney of the day, objected to a provision banning contact with the people identified as victims. He said they are tenants living in Holbrook’s house, so Holbrook would have to contact them about rent and other things.

Bourget said Holbrook makes a living as an upholsterer.

“He’s out on bail trying to rescue his house from foreclosure proceedings,” he said.

Holbrook addressed the judge directly, saying he had planned to be at court on Nov. 6 for a hearing to resolve all the pending charges. However, Nale told him he was concerned that Holbrook had failed to appear for court hearings on at least two dates.

Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley asked that Holbrook be held without bail on the violation charge, and listed Holbrook’s criminal history, beginning with a 1994 robbery, a 1996 gross sexual assault and drug and theft charges, as well as violations of conditions of release.

In the new charges, Augusta police Officer Aaron Paradis, in an affidavit filed with the court, said he was dispatched to Page Street after a woman reported being assaulted by Holbrook.

The woman told police she was talking on the phone to her aunt, Holbrook’s wife, and saying “Scott was being mean” because he was intoxicated on alcohol she had bought him. She said Holbrook overheard her and tried to grab the phone from her hands, scratching her and pulling her down the stairs.

She said another man came out of the bedroom to see what was happening, and Holbrook threw the phone at him, striking him on the head.

Paradis wrote that he saw marks on both the woman and the man consistent with what they said happened.

“Scott Holbrook is on 10 sets of bail conditions,” Paradis wrote. “One of which is not to commit any criminal act.”

He also said Holbrook denied that anything happened.

“While transporting to the jail, he urinated in the back seat of my cruiser, causing a substantial interruption of service rendered to the public,” Paradis also wrote. “The vehicle was taken out of service to clean up the bodily fluids.”

