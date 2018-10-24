Although a lifelong Republican, I wholeheartedly support Erin Herbig to represent Waldo County in the state Senate. After retirement as the director of the Maine State Library, I wrote to her about care for the severely disabled, as I am the guardian for a relative in that situation. Although I was not a constituent, Erin promptly responded to me, and we later met on this issue.

In her six years in the house Erin has successfully sponsored 36 pieces of legislation. She was elected House majority leader in part on the basis of collaboration and cooperation. As a Waldo County native she cares about the same issues I do: education, the environment, support for farmers and public health.

For her ability to relate to all Waldo County residents, for her passion, and caring, I urge a vote for Erin Herbig for Senate District 11 in Waldo County.

Linda Lord

Brooks

