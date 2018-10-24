A Holistic Mystic Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the State of Maine Armory, 179 Western Ave. in Augusta.

Those who attend can meet with a psychic medium, get advice from non- traditional healers, talk with spiritualists and more.

An animal communicator will be available to reveal the inner life of a beloved pet. Bring a picture or description of pet.

Learn about Reiki and Chakra; visit artists and craftsmen with new age items, Native American work, metaphysical supplies, divination tools, gems, stones, jewelry, oils and herbs and more.

Admission will cost $5, individual services are priced separately.

For more information, contact Mary Alderman 446-7868 or [email protected] or visit enchanteddragons.net.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: