A Holistic Mystic Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the State of Maine Armory, 179 Western Ave. in Augusta.
Those who attend can meet with a psychic medium, get advice from non- traditional healers, talk with spiritualists and more.
An animal communicator will be available to reveal the inner life of a beloved pet. Bring a picture or description of pet.
Learn about Reiki and Chakra; visit artists and craftsmen with new age items, Native American work, metaphysical supplies, divination tools, gems, stones, jewelry, oils and herbs and more.
Admission will cost $5, individual services are priced separately.
For more information, contact Mary Alderman 446-7868 or [email protected] or visit enchanteddragons.net.
-
Animals
Will this shelter dog get adopted after 4 years?
-
Politics
Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’
-
Politics
Independent 1st District candidate files complaint against Republican rival
-
Local & State
Rhode Island man burned trying to put out Sandy River Plantation fire
-
Nation & World
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to border