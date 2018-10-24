As a retiree, I avidly read the news regarding Maine’s aging population and the social support available for us. Health care and how it is provided is very important to me. I am convinced that when Chloe Maxmin becomes our representative to the Maine House for District 88, she will listen to voters concerns and push to improve Maine’s health care and the quality of life for residents.

When I first saw Chloe Maxmin speak my reaction was, “Wow. Who is that woman with all the energy and personality?”

Having spoken with Chloe many times since that day, I am impressed not only with her energy and drive to help people living in Maine, but with her genuine interest and commitment to address our issues.

Please vote with me to support Chloe to bring our voices to the Maine House.

Lise Hanners

Whitefield

