Earle McCormick deserves our vote for the Maine House of Representatives. He has the experience, work ethic, common sense and good judgment to serve our district.

He is an Air Force veteran who understands the needs of those who have served our great country. He is a retired teacher who is determined to improve education for all our kids and has a lot of experience in other areas. He has served in both the Maine House and Senate, as well as a local selectman in West Gardiner. He and his wife have owned a small business.

We desperately need common sense and real people in Augusta. Earle is the real deal. Please vote for him on Nov. 6.

Elaine Bridge

Manchester

