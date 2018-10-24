Winslow voters need Ben Twitchell on the Town Council and in the Legislature. He is a proven common-sense leader who always considers the people of Winslow and the impact his decisions make on their lives. Ben has always listened and responded to the concerns of his constituents quickly. He will attempt to utilize the town’s fiscal resources in the most efficient manner, while making decisions that will improve the town for every resident.

The six years Ben has served on the council will serve the people of Winslow well if he is elected to the Legislature. It will be advantageous to Winslow to have our representative serve in both positions. His calm demeanor and logical mind will be a benefit in both positions. I will be voting for Ben and encourage everyone to do the same.

Nancy Aldrich

Winslow

