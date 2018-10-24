I’ll be voting to re-elect my state senator, Shenna Bellows, for District 14 this November.

Shenna Bellows works hard to listen to the problems that most concern her constituents. For a lot of us, that is property taxes. She successfully got the homestead tax exemption increased to $20,000. She has also worked on a bipartisan solution to revenue sharing. One of the hidden (and now maybe not-so-hidden) effects of recent state income “tax cuts” is that they are not tax cuts; they just shift the tax burden to cities and towns. We have to address this, and Shenna has the smarts and the ability to reach across the aisle and get it done.

I hope you’ll join me and send this dedicated, hard-working Mainer back to the State House. We need more like her.

Mathew Scease

Hallowell

