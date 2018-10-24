If you want someone that represents the true reality of what is happening within this community, Weeks is the correct choice for empathy and understanding of the forgotten residential taxpayers, whether they be fixed-income seniors or blue-collar, week-to-week workers. She is both compassionate and faith based in her essence of moral character and I fully endorse her for Waterville City Council knowing that she will devote the listening skills and diligent work needed to comprehensively represent residents that are sincerely struggling on a daily basis to live, work and retire here.

Catherine will work wholeheartedly on being a genuine moral voice for her constituents and will fight for public education classrooms and the hard-working teachers that are in dire need of proper allocated funding. I urge you to vote Catherine Weeks for Ward 1.

Sydney Mayhew

Ward 4 city councilor

Waterville

