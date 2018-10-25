Jan Collins deserves your serious consideration for the position of Maine senator representing District 17.

Jan believes in representing the interests of the people. She believes in a living wage. She believes in affordable and accessible health care. She believes prisons should be more than warehouses leading to a high rate of recidivism instead of a productive rehabilitated citizens. She believes people should be treated with respect. She believes we are all healthier when the environment is healthy.

It is time to elect individuals who will support the wishes of the people instead of special interests and big business. I believe Jan Collins is the best Senate District 17 candidate to represent the constituents of this state rather than the party line.

Vicki Collins

New Sharon

