We have met three times and been impressed with Jan Collins, Democrat and candidate for Maine Senate District 17. She clearly knows and actively participates in our district, where she’s lived most of her life as a farmer and teacher, as well as working in land conservancy, town planning, and prison reform.

Her calm, interactive style of listening and finding common ground is just what we need in our district and the Legislature after the last eight divisive years. We need a reset in November, with new legislators like Jan, to tackle real tax reform, high-quality education for all our kids, and disease prevention and medical care access to keep all as healthy as possible. And we like her plans to protect our environment while at the same time building energy policy transformation, infrastructure improvements like roads, bridges, and especially internet access, all to support job growth opportunities.

Patricia A. and Daniel K. Onion

Vienna

