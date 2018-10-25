Independent congressional candidate Marty Grohman has filed a complaint with the Maine Attorney General’s Office and two other agencies against Republican nominee Mark Holbrook, arguing that Holbrook has “falsely” portrayed himself as a psychologist.

Grohman and Holbrook are attempting to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-North Haven, in Maine’s 1st Congressional District in the Nov. 6 election.

Holbrook couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Thursday morning.

Grohman, of Biddeford, filed complaints with the AG’s office, Cumberland County District Attorney’s office and the Maine Office of Professional and Financial Regulation. Holbrook, of Brunswick, used to have a license to practice psychology in Maine, but hasn’t since 2015, according to state records.

“According to state law, it is illegal to “profess to be or be presented to the public by any title incorporating the name ‘psychological,’ ‘psychologist’ or ‘psychology'” if one is not licensed as a psychologist,” a Grohman news release said.

Holbrook’s name in website searches refers to him as a psychologist and Holbrook has said in media accounts that he is a psychologist, according to the Grohman news release,

“Mark Holbrook’s lack of candor about his license status is deeply disturbing,” said Riley Ploch, Grohman’s spokesman. “Advertising falsely to veterans and law enforcement officers who are struggling with serious mental conditions is shocking and unacceptable. We are calling on the proper authorities to act swiftly.”

Holbrook’s advertisement for services on the Psychology Today website refers to him as a “counselor” and also touts his membership in the American Psychological Association.

“My approach to psychotherapy is strength based. I work collaboratively with my patients, synthesizing treatment techniques to best meet each person’s unique treatment goals,” Holbrook wrote on the website.

In the formal complaints to the three agencies, a letter signed by the Grohman campaign said, “This is not a one-off mistake. This is a long term record of falsehoods aimed at deceiving the public and potential clients to profit from. I urge that you investigate this matter thoroughly and swiftly.”

This story will be updated.

