I want to encourage Senate District 15 voters in Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro to vote for Kellie Julia. Her kindness, empathy and strength of character are values we should be encouraging in those who represent us at the State House. Her experience as a small-business owner and her commitment to listening to her constituents is exactly what we need in a state senator.

Kellie has life experience, work ethic and generosity of spirit to be a very special senator for our district.

Steve Prince

Augusta

