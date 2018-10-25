Dennis Keschl has been an integral part of Belgrade and Maine for as long as I can remember. He is dedicated to improving our region and the state. He’s a perfect candidate for the House of Representatives. He understands municipal and state government, he’s empathetic to those needing help, and is constantly searching for ways to help folks. He recently was instrumental in forming a senior resources ad hoc committee to help those of us that are aging. He’ll carry those ideas to the state level.

Dennis has served two terms in the House, and twice been town manager of Belgrade. He served 20 years in the military and worked in state government. He knows how to get things done in a complicated system.

I voted for Dennis before, and will do so happily again. He will make Maine a better place by taking his ideas to the House of Representatives.

Gary Mahler

Belgrade

