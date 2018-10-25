U.S. Sen. Angus King is entering the final weeks of his campaign with almost a million dollars in hand, far outpacing his two challengers, according to federal campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

King, an independent, raised $78,371 in the first half of October, for a total of $5.5 million since January 2017. His challengers, Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein, have raised $806,002 and $359,369 respectively since January 2017.

King spent almost $1.5 million in the most recent reporting period and now has $970,519 cash, according to the report.

Related

Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to the campaigns of Maine’s 2018 U.S. Senate candidates

All U.S. Senate and House candidates had to file the reports, which cover Oct. 1 through Oct. 17, by midnight Thursday.

Among the October contributions to King was $45,523 from political action committees and about $32,000 from individuals. He spent more than $565,000 on digital ad buys and mailers.

In the 2nd District, a more heated race that has drawn national attention, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep Bruce Poliquin faces Democrat Jared Golden, a state representative from Lewiston, and two independents.

Poliquin reported raising $98,617 in the reporting period for a total of $3.9 million. He spent $1.4 million – virtually all on media buys – and now has $738,481.

Golden widened his fundraising advantage in the most recent reporting period, after holding a slight edge over Poliquin in late September.

Related

Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to the campaigns of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District candidates

Golden reported raising $736,309 in the October reporting period – $654,203 from individuals and $39,000 from PACs – for a total of $4.7 million raised in the campaign. He spent $924,382, the vast majority of it on ad buys, and has about $450,000 cash on hand for the final push before Election Day.

King is the clear front-runner in his race.

Brakey raised $97,389 in the reporting period. He has spent $720,049, leaving him with $85,953.

Ringelstein, a former educator who co-created and sold an education software company called UClass, reported loaning himself $20,000 in the period, for a total of almost $220,000 in such loans. He has total contributions of $359,369 and spent $327,341, leaving him with $32,028.

Related

Dollars from donors: See who’s contributing to Maine’s 1st Congressional District race

In the 1st District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from North Haven who has held the seat since 2009, continued to lead in fundraising against Martin Grohman, a former Democratic Biddeford legislator running as an independent, and Republican Mark Holbrook.

Pingree raised $48,831 during the period, for a total of $729,180 – more than twice the $355,409 raised by Grohman and dwarfing the $88,889 raised by Holbrook.

Pingree has $278,882 left on hand for the final weeks. Grohman has $97,322 and Holbrook $52,669.

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
angus king, Bruce Poliquin, chellie pingree, congressional district 1, congressional district 2, election 2018, u.s. senate
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.