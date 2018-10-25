U.S. Sen. Angus King is entering the final weeks of his campaign with almost a million dollars in hand, far outpacing his two challengers, according to federal campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

King, an independent, raised $78,371 in the first half of October, for a total of $5.5 million since January 2017. His challengers, Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein, have raised $806,002 and $359,369 respectively since January 2017.

King spent almost $1.5 million in the most recent reporting period and now has $970,519 cash, according to the report.

All U.S. Senate and House candidates had to file the reports, which cover Oct. 1 through Oct. 17, by midnight Thursday.

Among the October contributions to King was $45,523 from political action committees and about $32,000 from individuals. He spent more than $565,000 on digital ad buys and mailers.

In the 2nd District, a more heated race that has drawn national attention, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep Bruce Poliquin faces Democrat Jared Golden, a state representative from Lewiston, and two independents.

Poliquin reported raising $98,617 in the reporting period for a total of $3.9 million. He spent $1.4 million – virtually all on media buys – and now has $738,481.

Golden widened his fundraising advantage in the most recent reporting period, after holding a slight edge over Poliquin in late September.

Golden reported raising $736,309 in the October reporting period – $654,203 from individuals and $39,000 from PACs – for a total of $4.7 million raised in the campaign. He spent $924,382, the vast majority of it on ad buys, and has about $450,000 cash on hand for the final push before Election Day.

King is the clear front-runner in his race.

Brakey raised $97,389 in the reporting period. He has spent $720,049, leaving him with $85,953.

Ringelstein, a former educator who co-created and sold an education software company called UClass, reported loaning himself $20,000 in the period, for a total of almost $220,000 in such loans. He has total contributions of $359,369 and spent $327,341, leaving him with $32,028.

In the 1st District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from North Haven who has held the seat since 2009, continued to lead in fundraising against Martin Grohman, a former Democratic Biddeford legislator running as an independent, and Republican Mark Holbrook.

Pingree raised $48,831 during the period, for a total of $729,180 – more than twice the $355,409 raised by Grohman and dwarfing the $88,889 raised by Holbrook.

Pingree has $278,882 left on hand for the final weeks. Grohman has $97,322 and Holbrook $52,669.

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: