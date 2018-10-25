LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society, a nonprofit music organization, is conducting an online silent auction beginning Saturday, Nov. 3, to support the performances of the MMS Chorale, Orchestra and Chamber Singers.

The online auction, available at www.32auctions.com/mainemusic, will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.

A wide variety of auction items includes a one-week stay in the Bahamas and couple’s getaways to Boothbay’s Oceanside Golf Resort, theater tickets and gift certificates, unique artworks, fashions and edible gift baskets crafted by local artisans.

All auction items can be previewed online starting Nov. 1. Bidding will begin in conjunction with MMS’ opening concert of the season, The Battle of the Blends, on Nov. 3.

Following the auction’s close on Nov. 14, the winning bidders may pick up or have their item(s) delivered based on the respective item’s description on the auction website.

The auction is sponsored by Cornerstone Wealth Planning, Andrucki & King Attorneys at Law, Top Grade Floors, Isaacson & Raymond Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Androscoggin Bank, Lighting Concepts, Jesse MacDonald Photography, Dave & Lis Murphy, and Charlotte & Thomas Nolan.

For more information, visit mainemusicsociety.org.

