I’m in the mood for Moody, and you should be too.

Not long ago during a conversation with an Augusta city official, they had mentioned how excited they were about Shawn’s plan to open up shop here in town. The opening of Moody’s Collision here was going to save an old building from extinction. Not only that, but he also offered the city to pay half the cost of paving for over 400 feet of Powhattan Street near our State House.

This is only one of 11 buildings that have been added to their tax rolls since, and I watched here as renovations proceeded. I was very impressed by the efforts of his son as he worked down in dirty trenches during the restoration of the building.

Shawn knows how to lead. I believe he is just what we need at this important time, and look forward to our next governor, Shawn Moody.

Duke Dulac

Augusta

