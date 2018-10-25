I went to work for the state of Maine in January 1971. At that time, I was promised that, as a condition of my employment, upon the occasion of my retirement, my monthly state pension would be calculated based on my average income over the course of my three highest earning years.

Early on in the LePage administration the governor promoted a change that resulted in pension increases being calculated on the first $20,000 of monthly pension only. This means that anyone whose yearly pension exceeds $20,000 receives any increases based on only a part of their monthly benefit.

This is not what we were promised; this constitutes a broken promise to all of us (mostly baby boomers) who dedicated our careers to public service. Are any of our gubernatorial candidates ready to right this wrong and keep the promise made to us those many years ago?

Barbara Hamblin

Winthrop

