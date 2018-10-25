In less than three weeks we all should be going to the polls as responsible citizens, and that is good. But what about those who are not “real” citizens of Maine?

We have three very liberal colleges in central Maine and many of their students will claim the campus addresses and register to vote. If they do, will they go to their local municipal offices and pay the excise tax on their automobiles?

I expect there will be a lot of bond issues — by the way that is spelled “borrow.” Should people who are here for one to four years make these debt obligations?

Lastly, I would like to see our media do some fact teaching on Question 1. I hear it is not good for those who work hard and have a two-person income. I hear that a lot of the promotion on the Question 1 issue is money from the outside of Maine.

Terry Tiner

Belgrade

