BANGOR — A Rochester, New York, woman involved in a shots-fired incident in the Augusta Walmart parking lot in June 2016 pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges on Wednesday.

Diana Davis, 30, also known as “Lil C” and “CC,” entered the plea Wednesday afternoon at U.S. District Court in Bangor. She pleaded guilty to three charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack, according to a Thursday United States Department of Justice press release.

Davis faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and between three years and life on supervised release. She will be sentenced following an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

According to the release, David conspired with others to acquire drugs in Rochester and distribute them in Central Maine. The defendant and others reportedly resided with “several” Central Maine residents who were “paid in heroin and crack for their participation.”

Her brother, Frankie DeJesus, originally was set for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday as well, but that was canceled.

Davis and Dejesus faced state charges after the June 2016 incident, in which shots were exchanged between people in two cars in the parking lot at the Walmart at the Marketplace at Augusta, followed by an alleged shooter being attacked when he got out of one vehicle. No one was shot. Police said the incident was drug-related.

Eight other people were indicted on federal drug charges nearly a year of the shots-fired incident on June 26, 2016, including two Gardiner men, Jeffrey Johnson, 56, and Russell Truman, 49, who used their residences to distribute drugs.

The fracas was broken up after armed civilian bystanders intervened.

Davis originally faced state charges of aggravated assault and pleaded no contest in December to a reduced charge of assault. She was found guilty automatically and sentenced to 100 days in jail, which she already had served. The prosecutor said Davis had no prior criminal record.

Davis was arrested June 7, according to U.S. District Court. She was ordered held pending trial on the charge, which is indicated as “10-plus year drug offenses.”

The release said the case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Augusta Police Department.

