Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Fred Letourneau and David Lock, Nancy Lindgrin and Nancy Lenfest, and Ron Cote and Frank Shorey.

Winners on Thursday were Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik, Les Buzzell and Tom Simmons, and Nancy Lenfest and Dennis Purington.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Elaine Campbell and Wilma Pouliot, Caroll and Audrey Harding placed second, and Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center in Hallowell, announced its recent bridge winners.

The game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit, Gene Murray placed second and DeeDee Brown placed third.

The bridge winner on Thursday was Sally Foster, Nancy Platt placed second and Pat Leach placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt placed third, Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson placed fourth, and Sylvia Palmer and Violet Chichetta placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

