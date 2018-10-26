Sen. Shenna Bellows deserves our vote because she has always been a breath of fresh air in demonstrated leadership, in protecting our rights, and in the preservation of Maine’s beautiful environment.

Bellows was executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine. In that leadership role, she developed a track record for building coalitions of Republicans and Democrats alike to pass groundbreaking privacy and civil rights laws. She co-chaired a successful 2011 statewide ballot campaign for same-day voter registration.

I urge everyone to check the name of Shenna Bellows for state Senate on Nov. 6.

Patrick Eisenhart

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: