GREENVILLE — Will Paradis, Yuma Taketa and Allesandro Milano all scored to lift the Temple boys soccer team past Greenville, 3-2, in a Class D South semifinal game Friday afternoon.
Paradis and Noah Shepherd had assists.
The Bereans (15-1) will play at top seed North Yarmouth Academy (14-2) at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
PREP FOOTBALL
KENTS HILL 50, CUSHING 14: O’Shea Hosang carried 18 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Huskies to the Evergreen League win in Ashburnham, Massachusetts.
Gordon Beckwith added 166 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries for Kents Hill (3-3). Cushing falls to 1-5.
