I’m writing in support of the re-election campaign of Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler. Having known him for 20 years, I trust him to work selflessly with other legislators for the benefit of all Mainers, just as he has in his first term.

Paige stands for affordable health care for all, and compassionate, intelligent solutions to the problem of opiate addiction. He is working for statewide access to broadband Internet service as an essential support for entrepreneurs and small businesses. He believes Maine can lead in moving toward a renewable-energy economy so as to avoid the worst disasters of global warming.

One representative can’t do it alone, of course, but the more people like Paige we can put in the Legislature, the sooner we can move beyond the politics of discord toward a sustainable future for all. If you live in District 96, please vote for him.

Gary Stimeling

Freedom

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: