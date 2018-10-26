We have spent productive time talking with Laura Fortman about the future of our home, Maine Senate District 13.

Fortman listens thoughtfully, discusses the issues, and explains how her experience gives her the tools to get the hard work done to help us all. Having lived in Wiscasset for 39 years and run a business for more than 30 years, we know that when the children in our community are well educated, the adults are healthy and the seniors feel safe, our community prospers.

When our community prospers our business thrives. When our business thrives we can offer good jobs and professional services. Laura Fortman gets that. Together, and with her leadership skills, we can strengthen the educational and job opportunities for our wonderful young people.

Let’s keep that talent here and build our great community even better.

Peter Fogg

Fogg Art Restoration

Wiscasset

