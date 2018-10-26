Monmouth Community Players will host a family event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, partnering with Sparetime Recreation, 215 Whitten Road in Hallowell.

This “Clue”-themed bowling experience gives a nod to MCP’s 2019-20 season. Participants can bowl with friends and family while solving a who-done-it mystery with the characters from one of MCP’s favorite board games.

Tickets cost $10 per person, or $50 per lane for up to six people. Prices include lanes and shoes rental.

Food will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will support the Monmouth Community Players.

To purchase tickets, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

