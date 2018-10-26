FAIRFIELD — Abiegail McGovern, of Skowhegan, a student in the Business Administration Program at Kennebec Valley Community College, has been awarded a $1,250 scholarship from the Maine Real Development Association for study during the current academic year.

McGovern completes a group of several Maine community college students to receive a scholarship from the association.

To qualify, students must be a Maine resident, have financial need, and be enrolled as a second-year student in a building trades, architecture, construction, engineering or business program at a Maine community college.

The funds for the scholarships were raised through the association’s annual “Strikes for Scholars” bowl-athon in May. The association’s goal is to support Maine students as they prepare for careers in areas of study that promote MEREDA’s mission of responsible development and ownership of real estate throughout the state.

In recent years, the association has raised enough funds to provide scholarships to two students at each of the seven Maine community colleges.

For more information, visit mereda.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >