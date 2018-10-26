A free talk, “Time is Not a Factor in Your Life,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 6 Williams St., Augusta. The church is behind Old Fort Western and Augusta City Center.

The talk will describe how to gain dominion over time by understanding better how you can live in the timeless, constant present of the spiritual now, according to a news release from the church.

“Understanding more of the spiritual nature of life helps to distinguish between time and timelessness, age and agelessness,” said speaker Dave Hohle, spiritual healer and teacher of Christian Science, according to the release. “This metaphysical insight has a practical effect: it allows you to tangibly experience freedom from limits of time, which supports more productivity and harmony.”

A career in marketing and production management gave Hohle many challenging opportunities to confront the limits of time. “You’ve heard that work expands to fill the time available? Well I’ve noticed the reverse is also true: time expands to enable what is actually required of that moment,” said Hohle, according to the release.

In the talk, Hohle will share some of the spiritual ideas he has employed in his healing work for others — and his own cross-country motorcycle trips — to break stressful limitations imposed by time. The ideas are based on the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy.

“Time is Not a Factor” talk and discussion is free and open to the entire central Maine community.

For additional information, call the church at 622-7710 or email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >