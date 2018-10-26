Power was knocked out Friday to portions of downtown Athens, including Athens Community School, because of a tractor-trailer crash on Route 150.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said the crash happened about 10:40 a.m. just north of the Route 150 and Brighton Road intersection.

A southbound tractor-trailer went off a curve Friday morning on Route 150 in Athens near downtown and rolled onto its side. No one was injured. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that a tractor-trailer had rolled over onto its side. No other vehicles were involved, Lancaster said.

The crash investigation showed that the tractor-trailer had been heading south on Route 150 and that while moving into a curve, the trailer had gone off the roadway into the soft shoulder. The driver lost control and was unable to get the trailer back onto the paved portion of the roadway.

The truck, hauling a box trailer partly filled with wood debris, rolled over onto its side into the embankment on the southbound side. The tractor-trailer was damaged, along with two Central Maine Power Co. utility poles.

The driver, Bryan Bouchard, 43, of Mexico, was evaluated at the scene by Emergency Medical Service from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, but he was not taken to the hospital, Lancaster said. The truck was a 2014 Western Star owned by Richard Carrier Trucking, of Skowhegan. Lancaster said the truck sustained significant damage.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and the Athens and Harmony fire departments. Also responding was a CMP crew. Power was lost to downtown Athens for about a couple of hours while CMP workers completed their repair work.

