Jennifer Day is the new day. I have worked alongside Jennifer for over 22 years in the real estate profession. Jennifer is a cheerleader, enthusiast, problem solver, a tender heart full of compassion, and above all, a girl scout, especially in terms of honesty.

Jenn’s strengths are what we need in today’s government. Transparency — no one better understands that term than Jenn Day. She practices this each time she meets with a client, whether buyer or seller. As our office sales manager, Jenn sets the standards bar high and expects us to rise up and deliver our best.

A vote for Jennifer Day to represent House District 86 is a vote for all of us in Maine to return to civility and working together. I encourage you to allow Jennifer to bring her positive focus on finding solutions for everyone.

Geri Doyle

Gardiner

