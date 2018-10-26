WINTHROP — Members of the Capital Area New Mainers Project will talk about their efforts to create a thriving and multicultural community in central Maine at the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber’s breakfast from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, in the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza.

Founded in 2017, the nonprofit organization nurtures relationships between immigrants and community members by hosting dinners, workshops and classes about diverse cultures. The group also assists immigrants offering rides to job interviews, doctor’s appointments and the grocery store, according to a news release from the project.

“We help people integrate into the community and to succeed,” said Kristin McLaren, a Capital Area New Mainer’s Project board member, according to the release. “But we also have a lot to learn from our new Mainers. They are an important part of our community.”

The cost is $7 for members and $10 for all others.

For more information, visit newmainersproject.org or contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

