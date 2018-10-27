DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18 for the Boston Celtics in a 109-89 victory Saturday night over the Detroit Pistons, who lost for the first time this season.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 16 for Detroit, which had won its first four games of the season for the first time since 2008-09.

Daniel Theis of the Celtics leaps over Pistons guard Ish Smith to catch a pass Saturday during Boston's 109-89 win.

The Celtics opened up a 103-74 lead with 5:15 left to play, cruising to a win in the first of consecutive games between the teams.

Dwane Casey was assessed his first technical foul as coach of the Pistons, protesting a first-quarter no-call after Blake Griffin hit the court. The subsequent Morris free throw capped an 8-0 run that made it 23-11 Boston in the first quarter.

The Boston bench outscored Detroit’s 34-9 in the first half, as the Celtics opened up a pair of 26-point leads in the second quarter. The Pistons’ previous largest deficit of the season was 12 points in the opener against Brooklyn.

Daniel Theis, who Celtics coach Brad Stevens said was questionable to play with an injury, scored 14 points and had seven rebounds before halftime. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Blake Griffin came in shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 65.2 percent from 3, averaging 33.8 points per game. He missed his first seven shots, including four from 3-point range, before scoring on a goaltending call with 3:11 left in the first half.

He scored seven points in 30 minutes, finished 2 of 13 from the field and 0-4 from behind the arc.

JAZZ 132, PELICANS 111: Ricky Rubio had 28 points and 12 assists, Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and visiting Utah became the first team this year to beat New Orleans.

76ERS 105, HORNETS 103: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and J.J. Redick and Robert Covington hit key 3-pointers as Philadelphia won at home.

