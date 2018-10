IN ANSON, Friday at 3:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

9:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:45 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street

7:39 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

8:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8:38 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Road.

9:30 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:04 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Franklin and Washington streets.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:05 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Union Street.

4:33 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on South Belfast Avenue.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

5:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Stone Street.

6:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:09 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Lees Court.

7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:33 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Cony Road.

9:10 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed, and a person was taken away for treatment.

9:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:47 p.m., burglary from a vehicle was reported on Front Street.

Saturday at 2:26 a.m., a 57-year-old Orrington man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with one prior conviction.

3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

3:41 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at South Chestnut Street and Western Avenue.

In CANAAN, Friday at 10:45 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:08 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Hill Road.

3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 8:16 a.m., debris in the roadway/dumping was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:27 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

4:02 p.m., debris in the roadway/dumping was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:42 p.m, a complaint about shots being fired was made on Middle Road.

8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Saturday, 1:51 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

8:51 p.m., a fraud theft was reported on Wilton Road.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

12:30 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Perkins Street.

1:57 a.m., a road hazard was reported on High Street.

1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:13 a.m., a burglary was reported on Broadway.

11:08 a.m., an animal complaint was made on North Chesterville Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 11:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN GARLAND, Friday at 4:11, hunting problems were reported on Garland Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 12:48 a.m., a 26-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN JAY, Friday at 7:38 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Franklin Road.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:05 a.m., an animal complaint was made on East Madison Road.

9:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:36 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Maine Street.

9:09 p.m., mischief was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 2:01, an animal complaint was made on Smith Road.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95 southbound.

2:41 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Interstate 95 northbound.

6:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Camp Road.

8:17 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Oxbow Road. IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:51 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

4:10 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Sunset Street.

8:48 p.m., an assault was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Sunset Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday a 4:51 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

4:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue

10:15 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Madison Avenue

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

2:40 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Saturday, 12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:59 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Eustis Parkway.

12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

5:14 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Blue Jay Way.

6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

6:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday, 1:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the Concourse.

2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

5:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WELD, Saturday at 8:11 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:34 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Reynolds Road.

2:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Danielson Street.

4:34 p.m., a noise complaint was made on China Road.

4:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Pattees Pond Road.

5:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Saturday, 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:45 p.m., Justin C. Sawyer, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 8:08 p.m., Korey J. Lizine, 47, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:19 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct — loud unreasonable noise, and violating conditions of release.

Friday at 2:28 p.m., Katharine A. Tierney, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

3:57 p.m., Larry Scott Kent, 59, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and possession of sexually explicit material.

5:46 p.m., Bryan Henry Dodge, 28, of Athens, was arrested on a probation hold.

Saturday at 9:43 a.m., Jed Al Day, 45, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant.

