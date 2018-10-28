AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 18-24, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Paul Adams, 35, of Augusta, violating condition of release Oct. 11, 2018, in Augusta; 10-day jail sentence.

Nathan E. Baker, 30, of Winthrop, assault Oct. 9, 2018, in Winthrop; $300 fine, $300 suspended, 10-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime, same date and town, dismissed.

Julia A. Ahearn, 20, of East Winthrop, use of drug paraphernalia July 5, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Matthew G. Atchison, 18, of Windsor, minor consuming liquor July 9, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Michael Atchison, 24, of China, furnishing liquor to a minor July 9, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

David L. Bechard, 39, of Randolph, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 18, 2018, in Augusta; five-day jail sentence.

John R. Bishop, 38, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 11, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, 14-day jail sentence.

Heather Bisson, 45, of Dresden, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 18, 2018, in Hallowell; $250 fine.

Stephanie Bolte, 46, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 1, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Rebecca Lee Borman, 32, of Oakland, operating after registration suspended Aug. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aaron Breton, 37, of Fayette, operating ATV on public way Sept. 28, 2018, in Fayette; $100 fine.

Selena A. Brewer, 45, of Boothbay, operating under the influence Jan. 4, 2018, in Windsor; six-day jail sentence.

Jonathan A. Mills Chapman, 19, of Augusta, minor consuming liquor Aug. 25, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Calub P. Charest, 21, of Rome, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age July 5, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

James Childs, 40, of Augusta, assault Sept. 10, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Cameron George Clark, 18, of Augusta, minor consuming liquor Aug. 25, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Christopher Claude, 38, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 22, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Victoria Crockett, 25, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Aug. 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Erica L. Curtis, 35, of Benton, domestic violence assault May 19, 2018, in Benton; 364-day jail sentence, all but 20 days suspended, two year probation. Violating condition of release Oct. 18, 2018, in Belgrade; 24-hour jail sentence.

Bradford Cyr, 30, of Augusta, commercial vehicle rule violation: operated by unqualified driver Oct. 4, 2018, in Manchester; $250 fine.

Sheila A. Day, 60, of South China, criminal trespass Oct. 19, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Devon Joseph Decato, 25, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 18, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine, $125 suspended.

Paul K. Deschamp Jr., 48, of Augusta, allowing minor to operate ATV in violation Sept. 15, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Joshua Devito, 24, of South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 7, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Jason J. Ducharme, 44, of Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 31, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Tyler C. Fowler, 21, of Fairfield, minor transporting liquor May 10, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age, April 28, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

David Garcia, 40, of Monmouth, driving to endanger May 22, 2016, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Justin George, 30, of Albion, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 12, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Richard Hill, 58, of Augusta, dangerous dog complaint violation Aug. 8, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine, $306.23 restitution.

Deborah M. Jarzombek, 61, of Augusta, habitually truant student May 22, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Monique Kandra, 59, of Bangor, operating vehicle without license Aug. 12, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Leslie M. Lacasse, 41, of South China, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 5, 2017, in China; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Melinda Marie Landry, 38, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 10, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Tyquawn Lane, 25, of Oakland, violating condition of release Aug. 20, 2018, in Augusta; 24-day jail sentence.

John R. Lefebvre Jr., 29, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Feb. 16, 2018, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, two year probation. Violating condition of release Oct. 10, 2018, in Farmingdale; 10-day jail sentence.

Matthew Lovejoy, 18, of Augusta, minor possessing liquor Aug. 22, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Lisa Lynch, 59, of Saco, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 7, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Chad T. McDougal, 26, of Benton, assault June 18, 2018, in Oakland; $300 fine, $300 suspended, 10-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass June 18, 2018, in Oakland; five-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass July 24, 2018, in Waterville; five-day jail sentence. Criminal threatening Sept. 2, 2018, in Waterville; five-day jail sentence.

Ashley Miller, 27, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 15, 2015, in Waterville; 102-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 6, 2015, in Winslow; 102-day jail sentence. Two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 15, 2015, in Waterville, and Nov. 6, 2015, in Winslow, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 18, 2016, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation, $1,795 restitution. Violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Remy Miller, 20, of Manchester, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age July 6, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Nathaniel Mullens Jr., 45, of Augusta, operating motorcycle without endorsement Aug. 28, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Zachary M. Needham, 19, of Chelsea, enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally July 8, 2018, in China; $100 fine.

Edward E. Neptune, 71, of Readfield, indecent conduct June 15, 2018, in Mount Vernon; six-month jail sentence.

Joey A. Philbrook, 32, of Unity, violating condition of release June 20, 2018, in Waterville; five-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Aimee Pinette, 38, of Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 21, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Chloe C. Reed, 18, of West Gardiner, minor possessing liquor and marijuana under 21 years of age July 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Michael J. Roinestad, 34, of Windsor, criminal trespass Oct. 22, 2018, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Samuel N. Saunders, 28, of Augusta, use of fireworks Sept. 2, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Scott Shepherd, 56, of Winthrop, attaching false plates Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Gerald Richard Sounier, 42, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 17, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence, $4,996 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 17, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence, Violating condition of release Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Heidi Swanson, 44, of Albion, violating condition of release Oct. 6, 2018, in Albion; 14-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Domestic violence assault Sept. 1, 2018, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two year probation.

Jasmine Swift, 29, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 21, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine; violating condition of release Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jessica Symonds, 32, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 28, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Margaret Thomas, 32, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Brandon Toner, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 19, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

James Leroy Truman Jr., 37, of Belgrade, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; 10-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 16, 2018, in Hallowell; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence, Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 16, 2018, in Hallowell; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 16, 2018, in Hallowell; 10-day jail sentence.

Jonas Vallencourt, 28, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

David Villone, 39, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Oct. 20, 2018, in Waterville; 270-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, two-year probation.

James Wagg, 62, of Bowdoin, operation of defective vehicle Aug. 30, 2018, in Chelsea; $100 fine.

Kyle J. Weeks, 29, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Misuse of identification Nov. 7, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Abinadi Nephi White, 27, of Augusta, violating condition of release July 19, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine; fail to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, dismissed.

Kellen Whitney, 18, of Waldoboro, criminal trespass March 20, 2018, in Augusta; 60-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of heroin May 13, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 31, 2018, in Augusta; 60-day jail sentence.

Aaron Wiedemann, 37, of Augusta, threatening display of weapon Oct. 21, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

John Wilkinson Jr., 40, of Augusta, violating condition of release April 24, 2018, in Hallowell; $200 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force April 24, 2018, in Hallowell; $200 fine.

Sherrod Sheek Wright, 34, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 24, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Kenneth David Zahner, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta terrorizing Oct. 20, 2018, in Windsor; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 20, 2018, in Windsor; seven-day jail sentence.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: