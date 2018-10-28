IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was reported on Rapha Place.
10:19 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
10:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.
11:48 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.
11:58 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.
12:34 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gage Street.
1:04 p.m., lost property was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
1:41 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at Stone and Cross streets.
2:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
2:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:38 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:01 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop.
7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Calumet Bridge.
10:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Maple Street.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
2:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:07 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Water Street.
2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:48 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.
10:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Water Street.
11:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Front and Water streets, and a person was taken to the hospital.
Sunday at 1:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
Saturday at 10:08 p.m., Dennilee D. Peaslee, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating conditions of release following a traffic stop.
