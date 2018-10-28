IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was reported on Rapha Place.

10:19 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

11:48 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

11:58 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

12:34 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gage Street.

1:04 p.m., lost property was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:41 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at Stone and Cross streets.

2:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

2:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:38 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:01 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop.

7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Calumet Bridge.

10:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Maple Street.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

2:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:07 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Water Street.

2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:48 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

10:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Water Street.

11:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Front and Water streets, and a person was taken to the hospital.

Sunday at 1:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

Saturday at 10:08 p.m., Dennilee D. Peaslee, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating conditions of release following a traffic stop.

