IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:24 a.m., an assault was reported on New Portland Road.

2:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on River Road.

9:32 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Union Street.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Athens Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Saturday at 10:45 p.m., tree/lines down were reported on Swett Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

4:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Bangor Road.

5:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 3:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 9:06 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on High Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:32, an animal complaint was made on Hidden Acres Drive.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 11:43 p.m., a power line down/arcing was reported on Brahmer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:37 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Sunset Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Court.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 3:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wilsons Mills Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Big Bird Street.

10:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Norton Lane.

11:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

12:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:10 p.m., mischief was reported on Jewell Court.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 9:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Village Road.

9:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.

In ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hartland Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:22 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.

10:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

11:02 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

12:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

12:38 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Road.

2:50 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Webb Road.

3:07 p.m., 2:56 p.m. an animal complaint was made on Green Road.

8:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oakland Street.

8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

9:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

9:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:47 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Queens Way.

Sunday at 1:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:21 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:52 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Garland Road.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.

10:44 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:38 p.m., Steven J. Gentili, 53, of Rome, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence terrorizing.

10:03 p.m., Angela Robbins, 40, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and operating after suspension.

10:29 p.m., Pamela Maxine Wentworth, 54, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of disorderly conduct-loud noise.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5:12 p.m., Sheila Day, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

