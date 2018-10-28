DALLAS — Management for rapper Yella Beezy says he’s out of the hospital after being shot three times on a highway in the Dallas area.
The Dallas rapper was released from the hospital this past week.
Police say the rapper, whose legal name is Deandre Conway, was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early on Oct. 14 when someone in a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.
Yella Beezy has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.
– From news service reports
