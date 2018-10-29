Independent gubernatorial candidate Alan Caron withdrew from the governor’s race Monday and urged his followers to vote for the Democratic candidate, Attorney General Janet Mills.

“I’m not a person who quits things easily,” Caron said at a Portland press conference.

Caron, who has trailed in last place the entire campaign, has said he would get out of the race by mid-October if it was clear he couldn’t win. He made the pledge in a March 23 op-ed column in the Portland Press Herald.

In recent days he has said he would decide after Sunday’s debate, where a burst of laughter broke out when the Freeport economic development consultant was asked if he had decided.

Polls in the race have shown Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Shawn Moody strongly leading the race to replace Gov. Paul LePage, with Caron and fellow independent Terry Hayes trailing far behind them – typically in the single digits.

While Hayes has promised to stay in the race until Election Day, Caron has come under increasing pressure from the left to drop out in order to avoid the split electorate that lifted Republican Paul LePage to victory in the 2010 governor’s race with just 38 percent of the vote.

In his op-ed piece earlier this year, Caron called on non-viable candidates to “do the right thing” and withdraw from the race in order to “put the interests of Maine ahead of themselves.”

“If a candidate clearly cannot win the election by mid-October, they need to put the interests of Maine ahead of themselves and pull out. No wishy-washy stuff,” Caron wrote in a March 23 op-ed in the Portland Press Herald. “No arguments that major-party candidates have special privileges. Just do the right thing.”

