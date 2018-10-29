Party affiliation:

Republican

Social media accounts:

[email protected]

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

High School and USAF training

Community Organizations:

Winslow town council 6 years; Scoutmaster 12 years; KVCOG Director 6 years; President Winslow Music Boosters

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting; Fishing; Boating; Motorcycle riding

Family status:

Married 53 years

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Criminal Justice; Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Educate young students on dangers of drugs. Reinstitute DARE program. School resource officer in all high schools. Support addicts with follow up programs to get and keep them clean.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Follow up on reports, not just file paperwork.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Proficiency based diplomas haven’t worked. We need a system to follow all students equally no matter where their location. This will allow any student to move within the state and be up to date.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I believe all people should have access to good healthcare in Maine, but not universal care. People who can pay should.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. We are taxed enough.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I have always been able to work with others to come to a decision, with a level head and understanding. I don’t believe in partisanship.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I used to sing on the radio.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

