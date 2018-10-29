Mainers who want to vote by absentee ballot have until the close of business Thursday to request a ballot from their local election officials. The ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap reminded voters Monday of the impending deadline, noting that any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee and does not need to provide a reason why.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by completing and submitting their request form online or the form can be printed out and mailed or hand-delivered to their municipal clerk. Absentee ballots also can be requested by phone or in person at the clerk’s office.

After Thursday voters who have not yet requested an absentee ballot would only be able to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 6, unless they submit a qualifying special circumstances application to the clerk.

If you have questions about the absentee voting process, visit the Maine Secretary of State’s website or call the Division of Elections at 624-7650.

