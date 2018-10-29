BOSTON — Boston will hold a parade Wednesday to honor the Red Sox for their World Series win, with the players riding in duck boats.

Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Monday. Hours earlier, jubilant fans spilled into the streets after watching their team wrap up its fourth World Series title in 15 years with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Boston police say the crowd was largely well-behaved. One person was arrested for destroying property.

Police closed off several streets around Fenway Park. A World Series championship banner was unfurled outside it just before dawn.

Wednesday’s parade will mark the city’s 11th such sports championship since 2002.

The amphibious duck boats are a popular attraction in Boston and have been regulars in the city’s recent sports championship parades.

